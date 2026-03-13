Why Listen to The Personal Freedom Podcast

Three years ago, my life broke open.

After a difficult divorce, everything I thought my future would look like suddenly disappeared. Plans changed. Foundations shifted. The life I had built no longer existed in the way I thought it would.

For a most of my life, I went through simular phases of rebuilding anytime I was met with a fork in the road. The seasons of trying to rebuild something familiar.

But eventually a different question began to surface for me—one that wouldn’t lead me down the same path:

What if this moment wasn’t the end of something… but the beginning of something?

Instead of trying to recreate the life I had lost, I decided to pursue something that had was quietly nudging me for years…

personal freedom

So I bought an RV, packed up what remained of my life, and hit the road with my two dogs—Bo and Viggo.

Since then, the country has become my backyard.

Long highways. Quiet campsites. Sunrises in unfamiliar places. Campfires under wide-open skies.

And somewhere between the miles and the silence, I began asking a deeper question…

What does it actually mean to live free?

Not the kind of freedom peddled by influencers, slogans, or advertisements, but real freedom.

Freedom from fear.

Freedom from expectations.

Freedom from the stories we inherit about who we’re supposed to be.

The Personal Freedom Podcast was born out of that search.

Each conversation will explore the moment someone decided they weren’t going to stay trapped anymore—whether by addiction, career paths, fear, or the quiet belief that it’s too late to change or too early to start.

I think at some point in life, we all reach a crossroads.

And the question becomes simple…

Will you stay where you are… or will you pursue your freedom?

The first podcast is set for early May, come join me—see you there!

P.S.



If you—or someone you know—has a powerful story about pursuing personal freedom and would like to be a guest on the podcast, feel free to reply directly to this email or message me.

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