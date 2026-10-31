Is Your Ego Keeping You Trapped? | Ukrainian-Born Author Alexander Semenyuk
From Ukraine to America, Alexander explores how faith, fatherhood, and storytelling reveal the invisible prisons we build for ourselves
  Mac Dohm and Alexander Semenyuk
1:06:43
Why Can't I Just Stop? A Christian Woman's Secret Addiction | Rebecca J. Riley
Can you love Jesus, serve in your church, and still secretly struggle with pornography addiction?
  Mac Dohm
1:30:36
The Weight of a Life Worth Living
Personal Freedom Field Notes #5
  Mac Dohm
Can You Really Make a Living Writing? || Substack Entrepreneur || David McIlroy
Building a Writing Career, Embracing Uncertainty, and Redefining Success
  Mac Dohm
1:02:14
Wishing Well (A Poem)
A Free Thought #6
  Mac Dohm
Breaking Free From Porn Addiction, Shame & Silence | Author John Giertz
The Long Road to Healing: Pornography, Repentance, Forgiveness, and the Courage to Live Without Shame
  Mac Dohm
1:50:39
The War Doesn't End When You Come Home | Iraq War Veteran Joseph Soel
Iraq War Veteran Joseph Soel on Combat Trauma, Survivor's Guilt, Faith & Finding Personal Freedom
  Mac Dohm
2:09:41

September 2026

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