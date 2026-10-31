The Personal Freedom Podcast with Mac Dohm
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Personal Freedom Field Notes
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Is Your Ego Keeping You Trapped? | Ukrainian-Born Author Alexander Semenyuk
From Ukraine to America, Alexander explores how faith, fatherhood, and storytelling reveal the invisible prisons we build for ourselves
14 hrs ago
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Mac Dohm
and
Alexander Semenyuk
1
2
1:06:43
Why Can't I Just Stop? A Christian Woman's Secret Addiction | Rebecca J. Riley
Can you love Jesus, serve in your church, and still secretly struggle with pornography addiction?
Oct 24
•
Mac Dohm
3
2
2
1:30:36
The Weight of a Life Worth Living
Personal Freedom Field Notes #5
Oct 20
•
Mac Dohm
4
2
Can You Really Make a Living Writing? || Substack Entrepreneur || David McIlroy
Building a Writing Career, Embracing Uncertainty, and Redefining Success
Oct 16
•
Mac Dohm
2
4
1:02:14
Wishing Well (A Poem)
A Free Thought #6
Oct 13
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Mac Dohm
3
5
4
Breaking Free From Porn Addiction, Shame & Silence | Author John Giertz
The Long Road to Healing: Pornography, Repentance, Forgiveness, and the Courage to Live Without Shame
Oct 9
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Mac Dohm
1
3
1:50:39
The War Doesn't End When You Come Home | Iraq War Veteran Joseph Soel
Iraq War Veteran Joseph Soel on Combat Trauma, Survivor's Guilt, Faith & Finding Personal Freedom
Oct 3
•
Mac Dohm
2
1
2:09:41
September 2026
A Monte Cristo, Three Years Later | On grief, new chapters, and seeking revenge against despair
Personal Freedom Field Notes #4
Sep 25
•
Mac Dohm
6
3
The Freedom Found in Following God || Counselor Jeanie Hosken
What does it really mean to experience personal freedom through faith in God?
Sep 25
•
Mac Dohm
1
1
1:07:41
Slow Down (A Poem)
Free Thought #5
Sep 24
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Mac Dohm
5
1
He Was Tired of Watching From the Sidelines—So He's Running for Congress || Eric Foreman
Why Eric Foreman Is Running for Congress | Libertarianism, Ron Paul & Personal Freedom
Sep 18
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Mac Dohm
2
2
2:18:32
Personal Freedom Field Notes #3
What I’m learning, wrestling with, grateful for, and looking forward to
Sep 10
•
Mac Dohm
3
1
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