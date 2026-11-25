Thank you for being here and supporting what I am building.

I’m sure there are a million things you could support every month instead of this subscription, and the fact that you choose to spend some time supporting my publication and podcast means a lot to me.

Your support helps me continue these conversations, writing, creating, and seeing where this whole Personal Freedom project can go.

For paid subscribers, I hope these Field Notes can be a medium that gives you a little more insight into the person behind the screen — nothing super polished — just what is on my mind and what is happening in my life. There will also be questions for you to reply to if you feel inclined to continue the conversation.

As I continue to work on this project, my goal is to provide more value for your subscription and to also build a relationship with you as we journey together in life.

Thanks for riding along — now roll the windows down and enjoy.

Much Love,

Mac

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Personal Freedom Field Notes #7

Hey all, thanks for tuning in for another field note update from yours truly.

I write to you on Tuesday, November 24th on the eve of Thanksgiving eve.

My Freedom Stove wood-pellet fed smoker just arrived and all I can think about is how good the Thanksgiving turkey will taste as well as my jalapeno popper bacon wrapped elk bites will come out for all who are arriving at my parent’s house.

If you had a chance to read my last field note, it was posted on the day I was leaving the Denver-Metro area to head up the I-70 corridor into the high-country of Colorado for my Dad and I’s yearly elk hunt.

In this field note, I described how this time is always sacred to me and represents a period of days where I can disconnect with the hustle and bustle of the city and reconnect with the simple silence of nature and the hunt.

I am pleased to say that this trip was a big success with my Dad and I both getting an elk to put in the freezer!

I started my initial recording as a complete play-by-play of the trip but then stopped recording as I want to take some more time to plan that out and perhaps even include my Dad to provide some commentary (more to come).

It truly was a top-10 moment of my life hearing the 1.2.3 countdown from my Dad before we shot at our selected target, followed shortly by the discovery of their bodies and a prayer of gratitude for the bounty.

In the video below, I share some photos and provide a glimpse into that special moment.

It’s insight into something that is truly special to me and something I hold dear.

As my Dad says, “Don’t count your days” — which means to me, “be in the present and savor it”.

When I hunt with my Dad, it is nearly impossible to not be in the moment and to not savor it. To do anything else would be detrimental and a waste of the magic being made.