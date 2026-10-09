Breaking Free From Porn Addiction, Shame & Silence || Author John Giertz || The Personal Freedom Podcast Ep. 20

What happens when pornography addiction follows you for decades, damages your marriage, and leaves you questioning your relationship with God?

In Episode 20 of The Personal Freedom Podcast, host Mac Dohm sits down with author and poet John Giertz for an honest, deeply personal conversation about pornography addiction, sexual shame, Christian faith, repentance, and the long, uncomfortable journey toward healing.

John shares his lifelong struggle with pornography and sexual addiction, the devastating impact on his marriage, and how even separation from his wife wasn’t enough to immediately break the cycle of addiction.

But his story doesn’t end there.

Through faith, brotherhood, accountability, and an unexpected journey into writing poetry, John began discovering what it means to confront shame, embrace vulnerability, and pursue genuine personal freedom.

His experiences inspired his book, The Slow, Uncomfortable Space: Where God Asks Us to Stay, a collection of poetry and reflections exploring pornography, repentance, forgiveness, and the difficult work of healing.

Together, Mac and John discuss why addiction thrives in secrecy, how shame can distort our relationship with God, the importance of honest Christian community, and why forgiveness doesn’t necessarily erase the consequences of our decisions.

This is more than a conversation about overcoming pornography addiction. It’s about rebuilding your life, rediscovering your faith, and learning to live without hiding from your past.

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In This Episode, We Explore:

John’s lifelong struggle with pornography and sexual addiction

How addiction, secrecy, and shame affected his marriage

Why losing his marriage wasn’t enough to immediately stop the addictive cycle

The difference between shame, guilt, repentance, and forgiveness

How pornography addiction can distort our relationship with Jesus Christ

Why Christian men need authentic brotherhood and accountability

The role of recovery retreats, support groups, and spiritual community

How writing poetry became an unexpected outlet for John’s healing

The inspiration behind The Slow, Uncomfortable Space

Why men struggle to express vulnerability and emotional pain

The importance of honesty and transparency in addiction recovery

Finding freedom in Christ while accepting the consequences of our choices

Why genuine healing often happens in uncomfortable places

The Bigger Lesson

Sometimes the most difficult part of recovery isn’t giving up the addiction.

It’s learning to confront the shame, grief, broken relationships, and uncomfortable truths we’ve spent years trying to escape.

Pornography addiction thrives in secrecy. Shame convinces us that we’re beyond forgiveness, that our past defines us, and that nobody could understand what we’ve done.

But recovery requires something different.

Honesty. Vulnerability. Accountability. Repentance.

And the willingness to remain present when everything inside us wants to run away.

God’s grace is available, but that doesn’t mean the consequences of our decisions simply disappear.

John’s story reminds us that personal freedom isn’t always about escaping uncomfortable circumstances.

Sometimes, it’s about discovering who we can become by walking through them.

📖 Get John Giertz’s Book

The Slow, Uncomfortable Space: Where God Asks Us to Stay

A powerful collection of poetry, Scripture, personal reflections, and writing prompts exploring pornography addiction, repentance, Christian faith, and the long process of healing.

Whether you’re struggling with pornography addiction, navigating the consequences of betrayal, or searching for a deeper relationship with God, John’s writing offers encouragement for the journey.

📚 PURCHASE JOHN’S BOOK

🎁 FREE E-BOOK GIVEAWAY — FIRST 10 VIEWERS!

John has generously offered a free digital copy of his book to the first 10 viewers who claim it!

Claim your copy here:

https://www.johngiertzwrites.com/free-ebook

Limited to the first 10 eligible claims. Availability may change.

About John Giertz

John Giertz is a Christian author and poet whose writing explores pornography addiction, sexual shame, repentance, faith, and the long journey toward healing.

Drawing from his personal experiences with addiction, marital separation, and spiritual growth, John writes candidly about the struggles many men carry in silence.

His book, The Slow, Uncomfortable Space: Where God Asks Us to Stay, combines poetry, Scripture, and personal reflection to encourage readers to confront difficult emotions, seek authentic connection, and discover hope in the midst of brokenness.

Through his writing, John hopes to remind others that healing takes time, vulnerability requires courage, and nobody needs to walk through recovery alone.

🌐 John’s Website: https://www.johngiertzwrites.com/

John’s Substack

Resources Mentioned

Join the Conversation

Do you believe shame keeps people trapped in addiction longer than the addiction itself?

And how do we learn to accept God’s forgiveness when we’re still living with the consequences of our past?

I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

If this conversation resonates with you, please LIKE, SHARE, and SUBSCRIBE to The Personal Freedom Podcast.

You never know who might need to hear John’s story.

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About The Personal Freedom Podcast

What does it actually mean to live free?

That’s the question at the heart of The Personal Freedom Podcast.

I’m Mac Dohm, and after navigating a difficult divorce, I made the decision to pursue a different kind of life.

I bought an RV, packed up my belongings, and hit the road with my two dogs, Bo and Viggo.

What began as a new chapter gradually became a deeper exploration of personal freedom.

Through conversations with veterans, adventurers, entrepreneurs, authors, counselors, and everyday people pursuing extraordinary lives, this podcast explores what happens when we challenge expectations, confront adversity, and intentionally choose how we want to live.

We talk about faith, purpose, relationships, recovery, adventure, meaningful work, and the courage to pursue something beyond the conventional path.

Because personal freedom isn’t simply about doing whatever you want.

It’s about building a life worth living.

Break Free. Stay Free. Be Free.

RV Life_Digital Nomad _Fisherman that is trying to be a better Hunter_Lover of poems and songs_An enjoyable drinker, eater, and breather_A man who is rebuilding something greater



There are rainbows in the storms.

Signing Off,



The Personal Freedom Podcast, Mac Dohm

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One of my goals with this podcast is to create a platform where people can share their stories, perspectives, experiences, and lessons with others.

If you enjoy these conversations and want to support the show, consider exploring the affiliate partners below.

How You Can Support the Show

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Whether I’m working remotely, recording podcasts, publishing content, or exploring somewhere off the beaten path, Starlink has helped make my nomadic lifestyle possible.

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Join the Conversation

Joseph’s story left me thinking about the relationship between our past and our freedom.

We can’t change what’s already happened. We can’t bring back the people we’ve lost. And we can’t always control the memories we carry.

But we can continue asking how we want to live today.

Here’s my question for you:

Can we ever truly leave our past behind, or does finding freedom mean learning how to carry it differently?

I’d love to hear your perspective in the comments.

And if this conversation resonates with you, consider sharing it with someone who might appreciate Joseph’s story.

Real Stories. Real People. Real Freedom.

— Mac Dohm