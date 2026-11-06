Before we get started

Thank you for being here and supporting what I am building.

I’m sure there are a million things you could support every month instead of this subscription, and the fact that you choose to spend some time supporting my publication and podcast means a lot to me.

Your support helps me continue these conversations, writing, creating, and seeing where this whole Personal Freedom project can go.

For paid subscribers, I hope these Field Notes can be a medium that gives you a little more insight into the person behind the screen — nothing super polished — just what is on my mind and what is happening in my life. There will also be questions for you to reply to if you feel inclined to continue the conversation.

As I continue to work on this project, my goal is to provide more value for your subscription and to also build a relationship with you as we journey together in life.

Thanks for riding along — now roll the windows down and enjoy.

Much Love,

Mac

Personal Freedom Field Notes #6

I haven’t been writing as much as I’d like to lately. Lots of competing priorities and moving pieces.

It’s been a busy busy busy last few weeks with my 9-5 and typically after that is done — I have been recording podcast episodes for The PFP, going to the gym, and going on dates with my lady. Not a lot of time to write or let the mind wander without thinking about the time.

I can feel the words building up within me, bubbling at the surface — about to pop. A good reminder about why I love to go hunting every year with my dad. It’s a great release of emotion and anxiety.

Once we enter the woods and start smelling the musk of the elk, the worries and deadlines fade away and the ancestral call of the hunt takes control.

As I prepare frantically for another elk hunting expedition, here are a few words and a few stories before I head to my yearly retreat that always recenters my thoughts and mindset.

As you watch or listen to the reflection below, I want you to think about a tradition or activity that recenters you when life feels unbelievably busy — feel free to share below what it is and how it helps you.