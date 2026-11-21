Can one app help save America’s family farms?

As small farmers face mounting challenges and Americans grow increasingly disconnected from where their food comes from, one mother of four is working to bring people back to the farm.

In Episode 26 of The Personal Freedom Podcast, Mac Dohm sits down with Francine, founder of Mulberry Tree, a farm-to-fork recipe app connecting families with local farmers and making it easier to buy ingredients directly from the people who produce them.

But Mulberry Tree is more than an app.

Francine shares how a dream she believes came from God inspired her to pursue an ambitious mission alongside her husband. Through faith, perseverance, and grassroots entrepreneurship, they’re working to help Americans rediscover traditional cooking skills, support family farms, and strengthen their communities.

Together, Mac and Francine explore the future of American agriculture, food independence, the convenience of modern living, and the relationship between our everyday choices and personal freedom.

IN THIS EPISODE

🌾 Why America’s family farms need support

🌳 How the Mulberry Tree farm-to-fork recipe app works

🚜 Connecting consumers directly with local farmers

🍎 Rediscovering home cooking and traditional food skills

✝️ How faith inspired Francine’s entrepreneurial journey

❤️ Motherhood, health challenges, and perseverance

🇺🇸 Food freedom, self-reliance, and rebuilding communities

THE BIGGER LESSON

What if reclaiming personal freedom doesn’t always require changing the world, but simply changing how we participate in it?

Every meal is an opportunity to make a choice about the people, businesses, and communities we support.

DISCOVER MULBERRY TREE

Your New Culinary Companion

Explore the farm-to-fork recipe app and learn how to connect with local farmers.

https://www.mulberrytree.io/

Know Your Farmer, Know Your Food!

Other Way to Support — Give, Send, Go — Mulberry Tree- Let’s Save American Farmers

ABOUT THE PERSONAL FREEDOM PODCAST

Hosted by Mac Dohm, The Personal Freedom Podcast explores the defining crossroads, personal struggles, and extraordinary journeys that shape our lives.

Real People. Real Stories. Real Freedom.

Follow the show on Substack, YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and consider leaving a like, share, rating, and/or review to help more people discover these conversations.

QUESTION FOR LISTENERS

Do you know where your food comes from, and when was the last time you bought something directly from a local farmer?

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🎙️ About The Personal Freedom Podcast

What does it actually mean to live free?

That’s the question at the heart of The Personal Freedom Podcast.

I’m Mac Dohm. Following a difficult divorce, I packed up my life, bought an RV, and hit the road with my two dogs, Bo and Viggo.

What started as a fresh chapter became something much bigger: a journey to discover what personal freedom truly means.

Through conversations with veterans, entrepreneurs, adventurers, authors, counselors, and everyday people with extraordinary stories, we explore faith, resilience, relationships, recovery, purpose, and the courage to live differently.

Because freedom isn’t simply about doing whatever you want.

It’s about building a life worth living.

Real People. Real Stories. Real Freedom.

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📩 Contact & Guest Inquiries: contact@personalfreedompodcast.info

Enjoying the conversations? Follow the podcast, share an episode with a friend, or leave a rating. Every bit of support helps these stories reach someone new.

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If you’d like to support the show, consider exploring these partners and projects.

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🔐 Ever Accountable | Digital Freedom Through Accountability

Personal freedom also means being intentional about what we consume.

Ever Accountable is a tool I personally use to encourage healthier digital habits, greater transparency, and accountability.

Explore the available 14-day trial and promotional offer of 20% off through my partner link.

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Keep pursuing the life you’re called to live.

Signing off,

Mac Dohm

The Personal Freedom Podcast

There are RainBos in the storms. 🐾

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