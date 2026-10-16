Can You Really Make a Living Writing? || Substack Entrepreneur || David McIlroy

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Can you really make a living writing? What does it take to turn your passion for writing into a sustainable career, grow an audience on Substack, and build a life with greater personal freedom?

In Episode 21 of The Personal Freedom Podcast, host Mac Dohm sits down with Ireland-based writer and entrepreneur David McIlroy, creator of How to Write for a Living Substack & Podcast, for a thoughtful conversation about entrepreneurship, self-employment, financial uncertainty, and the opportunities available to independent writers in today’s digital world.

David shares his journey into entrepreneurship, the experiences that shaped his career, and how writing and Substack have opened doors to new opportunities, meaningful relationships, and greater independence.

But working for yourself isn’t always the dream that social media makes it out to be.

There’s the uncertainty of not knowing when your next paycheck will arrive. The sleepless nights wondering how you’ll pay your bills. The responsibility of creating your own opportunities. And the challenge of balancing financial security with the desire to live and work on your own terms.

Together, Mac and David explore the realities of building an independent writing career, the importance of community among creators, and how artificial intelligence is transforming the future of writing, entrepreneurship, and content creation.

Their conversation also raises a deeper question about our increasingly digital lives:

Are we using technology to create greater freedom, or are we slowly becoming dependent on the very tools that promise to liberate us?

This is more than a conversation about making money writing or growing a Substack publication.

It’s about defining success on your own terms, recognizing the trade-offs of independence, and building a life where your time, creativity, and relationships matter more than simply chasing another paycheck.

In This Episode, We Explore:

David McIlroy’s journey into writing and entrepreneurship

What it actually takes to make a living as an independent writer

How Substack creates opportunities for writers, bloggers, and entrepreneurs

Building an audience and developing a sustainable writing career

Why community and genuine relationships matter for content creators

The benefits and challenges of self-employment

Trading the security of a 9-to-5 for entrepreneurial independence

The financial uncertainty and sleepless nights that come with working for yourself

Creating authentic writing that resonates with readers

The role of artificial intelligence in writing and content creation

Using AI tools while preserving creativity and your unique voice

Why human connection matters in an increasingly automated world

The growing influence of smartphones, algorithms, and social media

How digital distractions can interfere with real-world experiences

The relationship between financial independence and personal freedom

Why becoming wealthy isn’t necessarily the same as becoming free

Building a career and lifestyle around your own values and priorities

The Bigger Lesson

We often associate personal freedom with financial independence, becoming our own boss, or escaping the traditional 9-to-5.

But is working for yourself necessarily the answer?

Entrepreneurship offers tremendous opportunities. The ability to set your schedule, pursue meaningful projects, choose who you work with, and build something that belongs to you.

Yet those opportunities come with trade-offs.

Financial uncertainty. Responsibility. Risk. And sometimes, a different kind of dependence.

David’s experiences offer an important reminder that freedom doesn’t necessarily mean becoming wealthy or abandoning traditional employment.

Sometimes, it’s simply about reaching a place where you have enough independence to make meaningful choices about how you spend your time.

And in an age where artificial intelligence, social media, and digital technology increasingly influence our behavior, protecting our freedom requires something more.

Intentionality.

The willingness to think independently, create authentically, build genuine relationships, and participate in the world beyond our screens.

Because personal freedom isn’t just about escaping the things that limit us.

It’s about building a life worth living.

✍️ About David McIlroy

David McIlroy is an Ireland-based writer, entrepreneur, and creator of How to Write for a Living, a Substack publication focused on helping writers develop their craft, build audiences, and explore opportunities to earn an income through writing.

Through his writing and involvement in the Substack community, David shares his experiences with entrepreneurship, independent publishing, and the challenges of building a sustainable creative career.

His work explores both the practical and personal sides of writing for a living, from creating content that connects with readers to navigating the uncertainty of self-employment.

David’s perspective reflects a broader philosophy of independence: that success isn’t necessarily measured by how much money we earn, but by the choices and opportunities our work makes possible.

📝 David’s Substack — How to Write for a Living

🔗 David’s Substack Profile

https://substack.com/@thedavidmcilroy

🎧 David’s Podcast

Resources & Topics Mentioned

Substack: A publishing platform where independent writers and creators can build audiences, publish newsletters, and offer paid subscriptions.

How to Write for a Living: David McIlroy’s publication exploring writing, audience development, and opportunities for independent creators.

Artificial Intelligence & Writing: The growing role of AI in content creation, productivity, and the future of independent writing.

Entrepreneurship & Self-Employment: The opportunities, responsibilities, and financial realities of building a career outside traditional employment.

💬 Join the Conversation

Would you trade the security of a steady paycheck for the freedom to work for yourself?

Or do you believe it’s possible to build something meaningful while maintaining the stability of traditional employment?

David’s story also raises another important question:

Does becoming your own boss automatically make you freer, or can entrepreneurship become another form of dependence?

I’d love to hear your perspective in the comments.

If this conversation resonates with you, please LIKE, SHARE, and SUBSCRIBE to The Personal Freedom Podcast.

You never know who might need to hear David’s perspective as they consider pursuing their own creative or entrepreneurial path.

About The Personal Freedom Podcast

What does it actually mean to live free?

That’s the question at the heart of The Personal Freedom Podcast.

I’m Mac Dohm, and after navigating a difficult divorce, I made the decision to pursue a different kind of life.

I bought an RV, packed up my belongings, and hit the road with my two dogs, Bo and Viggo.

What began as a new chapter gradually became a deeper exploration of personal freedom.

Through conversations with veterans, adventurers, entrepreneurs, authors, counselors, and everyday people pursuing extraordinary lives, this podcast explores what happens when we challenge expectations, confront adversity, and intentionally choose how we want to live.

We talk about faith, purpose, relationships, recovery, adventure, meaningful work, and the courage to pursue something beyond the conventional path.

Because personal freedom isn’t simply about doing whatever you want.

It’s about building a life worth living.

Break Free. Stay Free. Be Free.

RV Life_Digital Nomad _Fisherman that is trying to be a better Hunter_Lover of poems and songs_An enjoyable drinker, eater, and breather_A man who is rebuilding something greater



There are RainBos in the storms.

Signing Off,

The Personal Freedom Podcast, Mac Dohm

RainBo - RIP

🎙️ Read, Watch, Listen & Connect

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Read, Watch & Listen on Substack

Listen on Apple

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Contact / Guest Inquiries: contact@personalfreedompodcast.info

Subscribe to The Personal Freedom Podcast for new conversations about personal freedom, resilience, purpose, and intentional living.

🤝 Support The Personal Freedom Podcast

One of my goals with this podcast is to create a platform where people can share their stories, perspectives, experiences, and lessons with others.

If you enjoy these conversations and want to support the show, consider exploring the affiliate partners below.

How You Can Support the Show

I’ve been using Starlink for nearly four years while living and traveling in my RV, and it’s been an absolute game changer!

Whether I’m working remotely, recording podcasts, publishing content, or exploring somewhere off the beaten path, Starlink has helped make my nomadic lifestyle possible.

If you’re considering Starlink for your RV, van life adventures, remote work, or home internet, you can support The Personal Freedom Podcast by signing up through my referral link!

Here’s how it works:

You receive a FREE month of Starlink service with an eligible referral.

I receive a referral reward that helps support the continued growth of The Personal Freedom Podcast.

We both get to enjoy a little more freedom!

🚐 Get Starlink & Support the Show!

Thank you for helping me keep the wheels turning, the conversations flowing, and the pursuit of personal freedom alive!

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If you’re trying to build a more intentional life and create healthier digital habits, I’ll leave a link to a tool I personally use called Ever Accountable.

Freedom isn’t just about where you go. It’s also about who’s driving the wheel. Tools like Ever Accountable help create honesty, intentionality, and accountability in a world designed to distract and consume you.

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Want to Promote Your Business?

Interested in supporting The Personal Freedom Podcast or exploring a partnership?

Email contact@personalfreedompodcast.info to connect.

Join the Conversation

David’s story left me thinking about the relationship between our work and our freedom.

We spend so much of our lives working to earn a living.

But how often do we stop to consider whether the lives we’re building are actually the ones we want to live?

Not everyone needs to become an entrepreneur.

Not everyone needs to quit their job.

And not everyone measures success by the size of their bank account.

Perhaps the more important question is whether we’re making intentional decisions about the things that matter most.

Are you working to build a life you want to live, or are you simply living to work?

I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

And if this conversation resonates with you, consider sharing it with someone who might appreciate David’s story.

Real Stories. Real People. Real Freedom.

— Mac Dohm

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Share The Personal Freedom Podcast with Mac Dohm