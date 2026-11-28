No Set Path: Building a Life on Your Own Terms

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From corporate layoffs and hitting rock bottom to filmmaking, creative entrepreneurship, and reclaiming ownership of your time with Drew English.

What if the very thing standing in the way of the life you envisioned is actually pointing you toward the life you’re meant to live?

During the Great Recession, Drew English was laid off from his corporate job. His plans to pursue a music career in Los Angeles fell apart, his relationship ended, and at 28 years old, he found himself moving back in with his parents.

Little did he know where that unexpected detour would eventually take him.

After purchasing a used camera and teaching himself how to shoot and edit video, Drew embarked on an entirely different creative career. Today, with roughly two decades of experience in filmmaking, he’s navigating another crossroads — building a creative business of his own and documenting the journey through his Substack publication and podcast, No Set Path.

In this episode of The Personal Freedom Podcast, Drew and I explore the unpredictable nature of life, the challenges of turning creativity into a career, and what it means to build a life around your values rather than your job.

In This Episode, We Explore

Losing your corporate job and finding the courage to start over.

Navigating failure, uncertainty, and unexpected crossroads.

Breaking into filmmaking without a traditional film education.

The dangers of turning your passion into a paycheck.

The difference between creativity and creative labor.

Building a sustainable creative business from scratch.

Overcoming the intimidation of the blank page.

Creating more and consuming less in a world full of distractions.

Redefining personal freedom through ownership of your time.

The Bigger Lesson

Many of us spend years trying to follow a predetermined path, only to discover that some of the most meaningful experiences in our lives happen when we wander off it.

Drew’s story is a reminder that we don’t need to have every answer, every step mapped out, or every uncertainty resolved before we begin moving forward.

Sometimes, we simply need to pull on the threads that life presents us with and see where they lead.

Perhaps personal freedom isn’t about escaping responsibility, but about building a life in which our responsibilities, work, relationships, and creative pursuits are aligned with what matters most to us.

About Drew English

Drew English is a filmmaker, musician, writer, and creative entrepreneur with roughly two decades of experience in film. Through No Set Path, Drew documents his journey of building an independent creative business while helping others develop their ideas, communicate their message, and bring their creative visions to life.

Explore Drew’s Work:

About The Personal Freedom Podcast

Real People. Real Stories. Real Freedom.

The Personal Freedom Podcast explores the defining crossroads in people’s lives and the decisions, challenges, and experiences that have shaped their understanding of personal freedom.

Through honest conversations with everyday people doing extraordinary things, we explore what it means to live a more intentional, meaningful, and fulfilling life.

A Question for You

Are you building your life around your work, or are you building your work around the life you actually want to live?

I’d love to hear your thoughts.

Thanks for tuning in to another episode of The Personal Freedom Podcast!

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Message Mac Dohm

🎙️ About The Personal Freedom Podcast

What does it actually mean to live free?

That’s the question at the heart of The Personal Freedom Podcast.

I’m Mac Dohm. Following a difficult divorce, I packed up my life, bought an RV, and hit the road with my two dogs, Bo and Viggo.

What started as a fresh chapter became something much bigger: a journey to discover what personal freedom truly means.

Through conversations with veterans, entrepreneurs, adventurers, authors, counselors, and everyday people with extraordinary stories, we explore faith, resilience, relationships, recovery, purpose, and the courage to live differently.

Because freedom isn’t simply about doing whatever you want.

It’s about building a life worth living.

Real People. Real Stories. Real Freedom.

🔗 Read, Watch, Listen & Connect

🎥 YouTube: Watch full episodes and highlights.

✍️ Substack: Subscribe to read reflections, stories, and access exclusive content.

🎧 Apple Podcasts: Listen, follow, and leave a review.

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📩 Contact & Guest Inquiries: contact@personalfreedompodcast.info

Enjoying the conversations? Follow the podcast, share an episode with a friend, or leave a rating. Every bit of support helps these stories reach someone new.

🤝 Support The Personal Freedom Podcast

This podcast is an independent project built around meaningful conversations, authentic stories, and the pursuit of personal freedom.

If you’d like to support the show, consider exploring these partners and projects.

🚐 Starlink | Freedom to Stay Connected

Living and working from my RV has taught me the importance of reliable internet. Starlink has helped me record podcasts, work remotely, and stay connected while exploring the country.

Use my referral link to explore eligible Starlink offers and help support the podcast.

📸 Nomadic Art Gallery | Life From the Road

Explore my collection of photography, posters, and prints inspired by life on the road.

Use code FREEDOM for 20% off.

https://macnomadicfineartfromtheroad.pic-time.com/

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🔐 Ever Accountable | Digital Freedom Through Accountability

Personal freedom also means being intentional about what we consume.

Ever Accountable is a tool I personally use to encourage healthier digital habits, greater transparency, and accountability.

Explore the available 14-day trial and promotional offer of 20% off through my partner link and using the PFM20 code at checkout!

💼 Partner With The Podcast

Have a business, product, mission, or story that aligns with personal freedom?

I’m always interested in connecting with people and organizations that want to make a meaningful difference.

Partnerships, sponsorships & guest inquiries:

📩 contact@personalfreedompodcast.info

Keep pursuing the life you’re called to live.

Signing off,

Mac Dohm

The Personal Freedom Podcast

There are RainBos in the storms. 🐾

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