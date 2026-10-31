Is Your Ego Keeping You Trapped? | Ukrainian-Born Author Alexander Semenyuk

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From Ukraine to America, Alexander explores how faith, fatherhood, and storytelling reveal the invisible prisons we build for ourselves.

What if the greatest obstacle to personal freedom isn’t the world around you, but the person staring back at you in the mirror?

We often associate freedom with the ability to do whatever we want, whenever we want.

But what happens when the things we believe make us free become the very things keeping us trapped?

For Ukrainian-born author Alexander Semenyuk, genuine personal freedom requires something far more challenging than simply escaping external restrictions.

It requires humility, self-awareness, a willingness to learn, and the courage to confront our own ego.

In this episode of The Personal Freedom Podcast, I sit down with Alexander to explore his journey from Ukraine to America, his experiences as a father and Christian, and the creative philosophy behind more than 30 writing projects.

Alexander immigrated to the United States as a teenager in 2001, learning to navigate a new culture and language while developing a lifelong fascination with literature, history, and human behavior.

Today, his writing spans horror, historical fiction, thrillers, dystopian stories, and Christian literature.

But our conversation goes far beyond books.

We discuss the invisible prisons of ego and addiction, the transformative experiences that shaped his faith, the challenges and rewards of fatherhood, and why becoming a better writer often begins with becoming a more observant, humble human being.

In This Episode, We Explore:

Alexander’s childhood in Ukraine and immigration to the United States in 2001.

The challenges of adapting to a new culture and learning English.

Why personal freedom isn’t simply doing whatever you want.

How ego, addiction, and destructive habits can become invisible prisons.

The relationship between humility, curiosity, and lifelong personal growth.

How fatherhood changed Alexander’s understanding of responsibility and faith.

His family’s experience with his son’s serious heart condition and unexpected recovery.

How reading Silence influenced his Christian faith.

The creative process behind more than 30 writing projects.

Why Alexander sometimes questions whether he actually enjoys writing.

The importance of historical research, observation, and authentic storytelling.

How Edgar Allan Poe, H.P. Lovecraft, Stephen King, and Arthur Conan Doyle influenced his work.

Why perfectionism prevents aspiring authors from finishing their books.

How storytelling helps us understand people whose lives are different from our own.

The Bigger Lesson

Freedom isn’t always about escaping the world around us. Sometimes it’s about escaping the prisons we’ve created within ourselves.

One of my favorite moments from this conversation came when Alexander challenged the conventional understanding of personal freedom.

We often assume that freedom means having unlimited choices.

The freedom to drink whenever we want.

The freedom to indulge our desires.

The freedom to pursue whatever makes us feel good.

But what happens when those choices begin controlling us?

What happens when the habits we defend as expressions of freedom become dependencies we can no longer escape?

Alexander raises a fascinating question:

Can we genuinely call ourselves free if we’re prisoners of our own ego?

Perhaps one of the greatest obstacles to personal freedom isn’t another person, a political system, or our circumstances.

Perhaps it’s our unwillingness to recognize our own limitations.

Our resistance to learning.

Our attachment to being right.

Our inability to acknowledge when we need to change.

Throughout our conversation, Alexander returns to the importance of humility, curiosity, and personal growth.

And I think there’s something powerful about that.

Whether we’re discussing addiction recovery, Christianity, creative pursuits, or relationships, the willingness to examine ourselves honestly is essential.

Because sometimes the most meaningful freedom begins when we stop defending the person we are and start becoming the person we’re capable of being.

About Alexander Semenyuk

Alexander Semenyuk is a Ukrainian-born author whose writing explores history, human psychology, faith, and the complexities of the human experience.

After immigrating to the United States in 2001, Alexander developed a passion for literature and storytelling that eventually grew into more than 30 creative projects.

His work spans multiple genres, including horror, thrillers, dystopian fiction, historical fiction, and Christian literature.

Through his Substack publication, The Lighthouse, Alexander shares his writing, creative perspectives, and reflections on literature and life.

He is also a husband and a father whose experiences with family and faith have deeply influenced his understanding of personal freedom.

📚 Alexander’s Books

🇺🇦 Ukrainian Boy — Latest Release

🕷️ City of the Spider

📖 The Breath

✨ The Illuminated

🌊 Paradise Harbor

Subscribe To & Follow Alexander on Substack

The Lighthouse

Carnivore Lifting

Author Website

Alexander’s Books on Amazon

About The Personal Freedom Podcast

What does it actually mean to live free?

That’s the question at the heart of The Personal Freedom Podcast.

I’m Mac Dohm, and after navigating a difficult divorce, I made the decision to pursue a different kind of life.

I bought an RV, packed up my belongings, and hit the road with my two dogs, Bo and Viggo.

What began as a new chapter gradually became a deeper exploration of personal freedom.

Through conversations with veterans, adventurers, entrepreneurs, authors, counselors, and everyday people pursuing extraordinary lives, this podcast explores what happens when we challenge expectations, confront adversity, and intentionally choose how we want to live.

We talk about faith, purpose, relationships, recovery, adventure, meaningful work, and the courage to pursue something beyond the conventional path.

Because personal freedom isn’t simply about doing whatever you want.

It’s about building a life worth living.

Break Free. Stay Free. Be Free.

RV Life_Digital Nomad _Fisherman that is trying to be a better Hunter_Lover of poems and songs_An enjoyable drinker, eater, and breather_A man who is rebuilding something greater



There are RainBos in the storms.

Signing Off,

The Personal Freedom Podcast, Mac Dohm

RainBo - RIP

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Contact / Guest Inquiries: contact@personalfreedompodcast.info

Subscribe to The Personal Freedom Podcast for new conversations about personal freedom, resilience, purpose, and intentional living.

🤝 Support The Personal Freedom Podcast

One of my goals with this podcast is to create a platform where people can share their stories, perspectives, experiences, and lessons with others.

If you enjoy these conversations and want to support the show, consider exploring the affiliate partners below.

How You Can Support the Show

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I receive a referral reward that helps support the continued growth of The Personal Freedom Podcast.

We both get to enjoy a little more freedom!

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Thank you for helping me keep the wheels turning, the conversations flowing, and the pursuit of personal freedom alive!

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Join the Conversation

David’s story left me thinking about the relationship between our work and our freedom.

We spend so much of our lives working to earn a living.

But how often do we stop to consider whether the lives we’re building are actually the ones we want to live?

Not everyone needs to become an entrepreneur.

Not everyone needs to quit their job.

And not everyone measures success by the size of their bank account.

Perhaps the more important question is whether we’re making intentional decisions about the things that matter most.

Are you working to build a life you want to live, or are you simply living to work?

I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

And if this conversation resonates with you, consider sharing it with someone who might appreciate David’s story.

Real Stories. Real People. Real Freedom.

— Mac Dohm

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