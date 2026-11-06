The Navy Method for Surviving Your Worst Days | Military Resilience Instructor | Kyle Shepard

Overcoming Loss, Building Mental Resilience, and Finding Freedom Through Life’s Hardest Moments

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What if the greatest challenges in your life weren’t simply obstacles to overcome, but opportunities to become someone stronger, wiser, and more intentional?

We spend so much of our lives trying to avoid stress, discomfort, failure, and suffering. But what if our constant pursuit of comfort is actually preventing us from becoming the people we’re capable of being?

In this episode of The Personal Freedom Podcast, I sit down with Kyle Shepard, a Navy officer, military resilience instructor, Doctor of Audiology, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner, former Guinness World Record holder, husband, father of four, and creator of The Resilient Mental State.

Kyle and I have connected twice through my Porn Free Millennial podcast, but this conversation takes us deeper into his personal journey and understanding of freedom.

During our discussion, Kyle shares how his passion for helping others navigate stress developed into a mission to teach resilience — not simply as the ability to endure hardship, but as the capacity to manage, recover from, and grow because of it.

But perhaps the most powerful part of our conversation comes when Kyle opens up about the loss of his unborn children and the strain that grief placed on his marriage.

He describes how his instinct to suppress his emotions and appear strong nearly drove him and his wife apart. It wasn’t until they began intentionally reconnecting through honest conversations, prayer, and time away from technology that he began to understand what true strength required of him.

We also explore how modern technology, social media, instant gratification, and our increasingly comfortable lifestyles can quietly disconnect us from the values and relationships that matter most.

And throughout it all, Kyle offers practical tools for building resilience, managing stress, and becoming more intentional about the way we live.

In This Episode, We Explore

What personal freedom really means: Why freedom begins with understanding your values and aligning your actions with them.

The power of intentional stress: How deliberately embracing manageable discomfort can develop resilience.

When suffering changes everything: Kyle’s experience with pregnancy loss, grief, and rebuilding emotional connection with his wife.

Mental toughness versus emotional strength: Why suppressing emotions isn’t the same as managing them.

A Guinness World Record journey: How a simple burpee challenge eventually became a world-record achievement.

The danger of constant comparison: Why social media can turn healthy competition into unhealthy dissatisfaction.

Our addiction to comfort: How smartphones and instant gratification can interfere with meaningful relationships and personal growth.

The importance of real community: Why genuine human connection matters beyond our digital lives.

Practical stress-management strategies: Cognitive reframing, conscious breathing, and creating space between a stimulus and your response.

Faith, purpose, and resilience: How prayer, self-reflection, and personal values can help us navigate life’s most difficult seasons.

The Bigger Lesson

One of my favorite themes from this conversation is the distinction between having good intentions and actually living according to our values.

We can tell ourselves that family is our greatest priority while spending hours distracted by our phones.

We can claim to value personal growth while continually avoiding uncomfortable situations.

We can believe we’re supporting the people we love while never taking the time to understand what they actually need from us.

And we can spend years chasing success without ever asking ourselves whether we’re pursuing something that truly matters.

Kyle challenges us to examine that disconnect — and that personal freedom isn’t really about eliminating every obstacle, responsibility, or uncomfortable experience from our lives — it is quite the opposite, it is learning how to face them.

We may not get to choose every hardship we face, but we can work toward becoming the kind of people who respond to those hardships with wisdom, courage, and compassion.

About Kyle Shepard

Kyle Shepard is a Navy officer, Doctor of Audiology, military resilience instructor, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioner and coach, and former Guinness World Record holder.

With more than a decade of military service, Kyle has dedicated much of his professional and personal life to understanding how individuals can effectively manage stress, recover from adversity, and grow through challenging experiences.

He is also the creator of The Resilient Mental State, a Substack publication and podcast focused on resilience, intentional stress, personal development, and living a meaningful life.

Above all, Kyle considers his roles as a husband and father his most important responsibilities.

Connect with Kyle:

Join the Conversation

Do you believe suffering can make us stronger, or does it depend on how we respond to it?

I’d love to hear about a challenge in your life that changed the way you see yourself or the world around you.

Share your thoughts in the comments. Your story might be exactly what someone else needs to hear today.

Stay resilient.

— Mac Dohm

Real People. Real Stories. Real Freedom.

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Message Mac Dohm

About The Personal Freedom Podcast

What does it actually mean to live free?

That’s the question at the heart of The Personal Freedom Podcast.

I’m Mac Dohm, and after navigating a difficult divorce, I made the decision to pursue a different kind of life.

I bought an RV, packed up my belongings, and hit the road with my two dogs, Bo and Viggo.

What began as a new chapter gradually became a deeper exploration of personal freedom.

Through conversations with veterans, adventurers, entrepreneurs, authors, counselors, and everyday people pursuing extraordinary lives, this podcast explores what happens when we challenge expectations, confront adversity, and intentionally choose how we want to live.

We talk about faith, purpose, relationships, recovery, adventure, meaningful work, and the courage to pursue something beyond the conventional path.

Because personal freedom isn’t simply about doing whatever you want.

It’s about building a life worth living.

Break Free. Stay Free. Be Free.

RV Life_Digital Nomad _Fisherman that is trying to be a better Hunter_Lover of poems and songs_An enjoyable drinker, eater, and breather_A man who is rebuilding something greater



There are RainBos in the storms.

Signing Off,

The Personal Freedom Podcast, Mac Dohm

RainBo - RIP

🎙️ Read, Watch, Listen & Connect

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Contact / Guest Inquiries: contact@personalfreedompodcast.info

Subscribe to The Personal Freedom Podcast for new conversations about personal freedom, resilience, purpose, and intentional living.

🤝 Support The Personal Freedom Podcast

One of my goals with this podcast is to create a platform where people can share their stories, perspectives, experiences, and lessons with others.

If you enjoy these conversations and want to support the show, consider exploring the affiliate partners below.

How You Can Support the Show

I’ve been using Starlink for nearly four years while living and traveling in my RV, and it’s been an absolute game changer!

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Thank you for helping me keep the wheels turning, the conversations flowing, and the pursuit of personal freedom alive!

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Interested in supporting The Personal Freedom Podcast or exploring a partnership?

Email contact@personalfreedompodcast.info to connect.

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