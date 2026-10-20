Before we get started

Thank you for being here and supporting what I am building.

I’m sure there are a million things you could support every month instead of this subscription, and the fact that you choose to spend some time supporting my publication and podcast means a lot to me.

Your support helps me continue these conversations, writing, creating, and seeing where this whole Personal Freedom project can go.

For paid subscribers, I hope these Field Notes can be a medium that gives you a little more insight into the person behind the screen — nothing super polished — just what is on my mind and what is happening in my life. There will also be questions for you to reply to if you feel inclined to continue the conversation.

As I continue to work on this project, my goal is to provide more value for your subscription and to also build a relationship with you as we journey together in life.

Thanks for riding along — now roll the windows down and enjoy.

Much Love,

Mac

Share

Share The Personal Freedom Podcast with Mac Dohm

Personal Freedom Field Notes #5

Tonight I am sharing thoughts from the hot tub for those kind enough to chip in a couple of bucks a month to support what I am doing here — the pursuit of personal freedom and sharing the good news of others walking a similar path.

The video is a reflection on the Note I posted earlier today — something that was bubbling up (my mind may still be in hot tub mode) and something I needed to write down and hit post on.

Today was the process of getting those thoughts out about the burden of doing so many things at once and a reflection about how it’s not all that bad when thinking about it on a calmer frequency and looking at it from a higher elevation.

Hot Tub Reflection…Below…