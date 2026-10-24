Why Can't I Just Stop? A Christian Woman's Secret Addiction | Rebecca J. Riley

Leave a comment

Share

Share The Personal Freedom Podcast with Mac Dohm

Can you love Jesus, serve in your church, and still secretly struggle with pornography addiction?

For years, Rebecca J. Riley lived that contradiction.

A former teacher and school counselor, Rebecca was actively involved in her Christian faith while privately battling pornography, unwanted sexual patterns, shame, and eventually other addictions. Behind the appearance of a faithful Christian woman was someone desperately asking God one question:

“Why can’t I just stop?”

In this powerful conversation on The Personal Freedom Podcast, Rebecca shares her personal testimony of addiction recovery, childhood trauma, religious shame, and rediscovering the grace of Jesus Christ.

Rebecca is also the author of Why Can’t I Just Stop? Understanding Unwanted Patterns, Renewing Your Mind, and Walking Toward Freedom with Jesus, a book exploring the deeper emotional and spiritual patterns that can keep people trapped in unwanted behaviors.

In This Episode, We Explore:

Rebecca’s hidden struggle with pornography while serving in Christian ministry.

Growing up in purity culture and how shame shaped her understanding of God.

Why women struggling with pornography addiction often suffer in silence.

Childhood trauma, unhealthy coping mechanisms, and the cycle of addiction.

The relationship between shame, secrecy, isolation, and relapse.

How therapy, recovery communities, and Christian faith helped Rebecca rebuild her life.

Why breaking free from addiction requires more than willpower.

The overlooked influence of erotic literature and sexualized entertainment.

Understanding God’s grace without ignoring personal responsibility.

How renewing your mind can transform your relationship with God and yourself.

Why freedom in Christ doesn’t mean never experiencing temptation again.

Rebecca’s journey from hiding her story to writing a book that helps others.

The Bigger Lesson

Freedom isn’t the absence of struggle. It’s learning where to turn when the struggle comes.

Rebecca spent years believing she needed to fix herself before she could fully approach God.

But her recovery journey challenged that belief.

What if shame isn’t what leads us toward freedom, but one of the very things keeping us trapped?

What if the first step toward lasting change isn’t hiding our brokenness, but bringing it into the light?

Rebecca’s testimony reminds us that recovery is not simply about eliminating unwanted behaviors. It’s about confronting the wounds beneath them, building healthy connections, and discovering an identity that isn’t defined by addiction or past mistakes.

If you’ve ever struggled with pornography addiction, religious guilt, compulsive behaviors, childhood trauma, or feeling unworthy of God’s love, this conversation is for you.

Whether you’re a man or woman navigating addiction recovery, a Christian wrestling with shame, or someone supporting a loved one through recovery, Rebecca’s story offers encouragement and a different perspective on what freedom can look like.

About Rebecca J. Riley

Rebecca J. Riley is a Christian author, former teacher and school counselor, and ministry leader who shares her personal testimony of overcoming addiction, shame, and destructive patterns.

Through her writing, speaking, and faith-based ministry, Rebecca encourages others to confront painful experiences, renew their understanding of God, and pursue freedom through Jesus Christ.

Rebecca’s Book: Why Can’t I Just Stop? Understanding Unwanted Patterns, Renewing Your Mind, and Walking Toward Freedom with Jesus

Follow Rebecca on Substack

Visit Rebecca’s Website

About The Personal Freedom Podcast

🎙 Real People. Real Stories. Real Freedom.

Hosted by Mac Dohm, The Personal Freedom Podcast features authentic conversations with people who have faced life’s challenges, taken risks, rebuilt their lives, and discovered what personal freedom means to them.

From addiction recovery and faith to entrepreneurship, relationships, personal growth, and adventure, every story offers a different perspective on living a meaningful life.

📺 Subscribe for new episodes every Wednesday!

👍 If Rebecca’s story resonates with you, LIKE this episode, SHARE it with someone who needs encouragement, and SUBSCRIBE for more conversations about personal freedom.

Question for You

Have you ever felt like you needed to fix yourself before you could approach God?

How has shame affected your ability to ask for help or pursue freedom?

Share your perspective in the comments. Your story might encourage someone who is still struggling in silence.

Leave a comment

Share

Share The Personal Freedom Podcast with Mac Dohm

About The Personal Freedom Podcast

What does it actually mean to live free?

That’s the question at the heart of The Personal Freedom Podcast.

I’m Mac Dohm, and after navigating a difficult divorce, I made the decision to pursue a different kind of life.

I bought an RV, packed up my belongings, and hit the road with my two dogs, Bo and Viggo.

What began as a new chapter gradually became a deeper exploration of personal freedom.

Through conversations with veterans, adventurers, entrepreneurs, authors, counselors, and everyday people pursuing extraordinary lives, this podcast explores what happens when we challenge expectations, confront adversity, and intentionally choose how we want to live.

We talk about faith, purpose, relationships, recovery, adventure, meaningful work, and the courage to pursue something beyond the conventional path.

Because personal freedom isn’t simply about doing whatever you want.

It’s about building a life worth living.

Break Free. Stay Free. Be Free.

RV Life_Digital Nomad _Fisherman that is trying to be a better Hunter_Lover of poems and songs_An enjoyable drinker, eater, and breather_A man who is rebuilding something greater



There are RainBos in the storms.

Signing Off,

The Personal Freedom Podcast, Mac Dohm

RainBo - RIP

🎙️ Read, Watch, Listen & Connect

Watch on YouTube

Read, Watch & Listen on Substack

Listen on Apple

Listen on Spotify

Contact / Guest Inquiries: contact@personalfreedompodcast.info

Subscribe to The Personal Freedom Podcast for new conversations about personal freedom, resilience, purpose, and intentional living.

🤝 Support The Personal Freedom Podcast

One of my goals with this podcast is to create a platform where people can share their stories, perspectives, experiences, and lessons with others.

If you enjoy these conversations and want to support the show, consider exploring the affiliate partners below.

How You Can Support the Show

I’ve been using Starlink for nearly four years while living and traveling in my RV, and it’s been an absolute game changer!

Whether I’m working remotely, recording podcasts, publishing content, or exploring somewhere off the beaten path, Starlink has helped make my nomadic lifestyle possible.

If you’re considering Starlink for your RV, van life adventures, remote work, or home internet, you can support The Personal Freedom Podcast by signing up through my referral link!

Here’s how it works:

You receive a FREE month of Starlink service with an eligible referral.

I receive a referral reward that helps support the continued growth of The Personal Freedom Podcast.

We both get to enjoy a little more freedom!

🚐 Get Starlink & Support the Show!

Thank you for helping me keep the wheels turning, the conversations flowing, and the pursuit of personal freedom alive!

Check out my nomadic art gallery for pictures, posters and prints showcasing my life on the road! Use the Code FREEDOM for 20% off.

https://macnomadicfineartfromtheroad.pic-time.com/

Click Here To Purchase!

Product Description from Ritual Organics’ website:

One step. Done. Moisturize, nourish, and shield from UV in a single swipe.

Clear Zinc Tech: real UV defense, no chalky ghost face.

6 ingredients. Grass-fed whipped tallow, organic jojoba, non-nano zinc, vitamin E, organic rosehip, organic lavender. The end.

Non-greasy, non-comedogenic, all skin types, including the dramatic ones.

Skinimalist & non-toxic: no fragrances, parabens, preservatives, or mystery chemicals.

90 days to fall in love. if you don’t, email or DM us for a full refund. No returns. No questions.

If you’re trying to build a more intentional life and create healthier digital habits, I’ll leave a link to a tool I personally use called Ever Accountable.

Freedom isn’t just about where you go. It’s also about who’s driving the wheel. Tools like Ever Accountable help create honesty, intentionality, and accountability in a world designed to distract and consume you.

This is a great tool also if you are a parent and want better protection for your kids online.

Try this link for a limited 14 day free trial and 20% off after that 14 day trial expires.

Want to Promote Your Business?

Interested in supporting The Personal Freedom Podcast or exploring a partnership?

Email contact@personalfreedompodcast.info to connect.

Join the Conversation

David’s story left me thinking about the relationship between our work and our freedom.

We spend so much of our lives working to earn a living.

But how often do we stop to consider whether the lives we’re building are actually the ones we want to live?

Not everyone needs to become an entrepreneur.

Not everyone needs to quit their job.

And not everyone measures success by the size of their bank account.

Perhaps the more important question is whether we’re making intentional decisions about the things that matter most.

Are you working to build a life you want to live, or are you simply living to work?

I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

And if this conversation resonates with you, consider sharing it with someone who might appreciate David’s story.

Real Stories. Real People. Real Freedom.

— Mac Dohm

Share

Share The Personal Freedom Podcast with Mac Dohm

Leave a comment