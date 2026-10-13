You cannot wish to be free
and become it.
Welling with intention,
but missing your bucket.
Freedom is a choice,
an action,
a decision.
Hoping to be free without
participation is just
a delusional prison.
Everyone says they want to be free,
but how many are —
in this connected world
that’s growing farther apart?
The word is tossed, turned like a coin into the water—
while freedom’s flag is soiled and burned,
its distracted owner unwilling to learn.
Yet the spirit lives on,
like a buried flame —
a fire for everyone,
freed to churn when claimed.
Do not hope for freedom,
go on and take it —
it’s in your name.
Signing Off,
RV Life • Digital Nomad • Fisherman Trying To Be A Better Hunter • Lover of Poems and Songs • A Man Rebuilding Something Greater
The Personal Freedom Podcast, Mac Dohm
There are rainbows in the storms.
I really like this, Mac.