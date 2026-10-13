You cannot wish to be free

and become it.

Welling with intention,

but missing your bucket.

Freedom is a choice,

an action,

a decision.

Hoping to be free without

participation is just

a delusional prison.

Everyone says they want to be free,

but how many are —

in this connected world

that’s growing farther apart?

The word is tossed, turned like a coin into the water—

while freedom’s flag is soiled and burned,

its distracted owner unwilling to learn.

Yet the spirit lives on,

like a buried flame —

a fire for everyone,

freed to churn when claimed.

Do not hope for freedom,

go on and take it —

it’s in your name.

Leave a comment

Share

Share The Personal Freedom Podcast with Mac Dohm

Message Mac Dohm

Signing Off,

RV Life • Digital Nomad • Fisherman Trying To Be A Better Hunter • Lover of Poems and Songs • A Man Rebuilding Something Greater

The Personal Freedom Podcast, Mac Dohm

There are rainbows in the storms.